LASD Employee Wins American Academy of Forensic Sciences Field Award

On February 18 Sandra R. Enslow, Graphic Arts Coordinator and Lead Forensic Artist for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was awarded the American Academy of Forensic Sciences Kenneth S. Field Award of Appreciation for Outstanding Service, at the American Academy of Forensic Science 69th Annual Scientific Meeting, held in New Orleans, Louisiana. The American Academy of Forensic Sciences is a multi-disciplinary professional organization that provides leadership to advance science and its application to the legal system.

After receiving the award Enslow said “It is my sixth year here at the Academy. I joined for my own personal growth and to represent my discipline on the national stage. 2016 was my fi­rst year as Chair and I was recognized in New Orleans for the work I accomplished. I received the Kenneth S. Field Award of Appreciation for service to the AAFS staff this year. I was really honored.”

Sandra R. Enslow is a 23-year forensic art veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. As Lead Forensic Artist and the Graphics Coordinator, she manages the Graphics Unit with one Publications Coordinator, at the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She additionally manages, the Forensic Art Unit, with two forensic artists at the Homicide Bureau. Enslow lectures on forensic art to law enforcement organizations and schools, including the LASD Internal Criminal Homicide Investigation School and LASD Detective College. She is a Fellow with the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and presents there on Forensic Art and Imaging.

“I have the good fortune of working in a rewarding job with a truly top notch law enforcement agency – the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” Enslow said. “I’m also very pleased to be a Fellow with the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, another great organization.”

To learn more about the graphic arts unit for the LASD, visit http://homicide.latimes.com/post/sheriffs-department-graphic-artist-helps-put-face-suspects or www.graphics.lasd.org.