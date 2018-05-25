The Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society (SMBAS) invites all to their monthly Malibu Lagoon Field Trips, held on the 4th Sunday of every month, at 8:30 and 10:00 a.m. Next dates are May 27 and June 24. Free.

ADULT WALK 8:30 a.m. – Beginner and experienced, 2-3 hours. Species range from 40 in June to 60-75 during migrations and winter. They meet at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot and begin walking east towards the lagoon. They always check the offshore rocks and the ocean. When lagoon outlet is closed they continue east around the lagoon to Adamson House. They put out special effort to make the monthly Malibu Lagoon walks attractive to first-time and beginning birdwatchers. Organizers said if you are at all worried about coming on a trip and embarrassing yourself because of all the experts, they remember their first trips too. Someone showed them the birds; now it’s their turn.

CHILDREN AND PARENTS WALK 10 a.m. – One hour session, meeting at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot. They start at 10 for a shorter walk and to allow time for families to get it together on a sleepy Sunday morning. Their leaders are experienced with kids so please bring them to the beach. They have an ample supply of binoculars that children can use without striking terror into their parents. They want to see families enjoying nature.

If you have a Scout Troop or other group of more than seven people, you must call Jean (310-472-7209) to make sure they have enough binoculars and docents.

DIRECTIONS: Malibu Lagoon is at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Cross Creek Road. Look around for people wearing binoculars.

PARKING: Parking machine recently installed in the lagoon lot: 1 hr $3; 2 hrs $6; 3 hrs $9, all day $12 ($11 seniors); credit cards accepted. Annual passes accepted. You may also park (read the signs carefully) either along PCH west of Cross Creek Road, on Cross Creek Road, or on Civic Center Way north (inland) of the shopping center. Lagoon parking in shopping center lots is not permitted.

Visit https://smbasblog.com for more information.

Submitted by Grace Murayama