The Santa Monica Public Library will present the LA Opera Concert celebrating the close of this year’s Santa Monica Reads (SMR) series. This event will take place on Saturday, June 16, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium. Free tickets will be available one hour prior to the concert at 1 p.m. Each person is allotted one ticket.

Connecting to Farewell to Manzanar, this year’s SMR book selection, the LA Opera Artists will sing highlights from Madama Butterfly and The White Bird of Poston, in addition to some of opera’s greatest hits. The latter is an original opera set in the Japanese American internment camp at Poston, Arizona and written for the LA Opera by Eli Villanueva and Leslie Stevens. For this very special event, the LA Opera is providing a third singer as a gift to the community. The artists performing include Margaret Ozaki Graves, soprano; Risa Larson, soprano; Nandani Sinha, mezzo-soprano and pianist Charlie Kim.

This program is free and all ages are welcome. Space is limited and will be available on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair-accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration (310) 458-8606 one week prior to the event. For more information regarding the event, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and additional bus routes also stop nearby.