Citywide

Big Blue Bus 2018 LA Marathon Detours

Which routes will be in service?

The 2018 LA Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 18. All Big Blue Bus service that regularly operates on Sundays will be running, except for Route 9, which will not be in service on race day.

The following BBB routes will be on detour, and most will serve Colorado Ave., between 16th St. and 18th St.: Route 1, Route 2, Route 3 & Rapid 3, Route 5, Route 7, Rapid 7, Route 8, Rapid 12, Route 14, Route 15 and Route 18.

Detours will begin with the first trip of the day, and last until safety officers allow buses to resume regular service. Beyond Santa Monica city limits, detours are typically lifted by 4 p.m. Detours within Santa Monica usually continue until 8 p.m.

To make taking transit to/from Santa Monica easier on race day, Big Blue Bus (BBB) and Metro will offer all transit service from a single bus hub at the 17th St./SMC Expo Line Station.

BBB customers can ride the Expo Line between downtown Santa Monica and the Bus Hub on race day. Please ask the BBB Operator for a pair of courtesy train transfers (one transfer to get to downtown SM and the second transfer to get back to the Bus Hub), before disembarking at the Bus Hub.

On race day, BBB will run complimentary shuttle buses to and from UCLA. The shuttle buses will run between Gateway Plaza (NB Westwood Plaza at Strathmore Ave.) and NB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd. (after the intersection); buses will not serve Hilgard Terminal or Charles E. Young/P2 Hub.

For trips to UCLA from the Bus Hub, BBB Routes 1, 8, and Rapid 12 connect to the UCLA shuttle buses at NB Westwood Blvd. and Pico Blvd. (after the intersection). Routes 2, 17, and 18 do not connect to the shuttle buses.

From Westwood Blvd. & Exposition Blvd. to UCLA:

Complimentary shuttle buses will depart from NB Westwood Blvd. at Expostion Blvd. (before the intersection), then travel north on Westwood Blvd., turn left on La Grange Ave., right on Midvale Ave., right on Missouri Ave., and right on Westwood Blvd. Customers should disembark at the temporary stop at SB Westwood Blvd. at Missouri Ave. (after the intersection), then walk across Westwood Blvd. at the intersection (using the crosswalk), and continue north to the temporary stop on NB Westwood Blvd. at Massachusetts Ave. (after the intersection). Shuttle buses will serve the temporary stop, then continue north on Westwood Blvd. to Gateway Plaza.

From UCLA to Westwood Blvd. & Exposition Blvd:

Complimentary shuttle buses will depart from Gateway Plaza (NB Westwood Plaza at Strathmore Ave.), then travel south on Westwood Blvd., turn right on Ohio Ave., left on Midvale Ave., left on Massachusetts Ave., and left on Westwood Blvd. Customers should disembark at the temporary stop on NB Westwood Blvd. at Massachusetts Ave. (after the intersection), then walk across Westwood Blvd. at the intersection, and continue south to the temporary stop on SB Westwood Blvd. at Missouri Ave. (across the intersection). Shuttle buses will serve the temporary stop, then continue south on Westwood Blvd., turn left on Pico Blvd., right on Overland Ave., right on National Blvd., right on Westwood Blvd., then serve the stop on NB Westwood Blvd. at Exposition Blvd. (across the intersection).

Route Changes

Route 1

To UCLA (eastbound): Buses will travel via regular route to Pico Blvd. and 4th St., then detour and continue east on Pico Blvd., turn left on 17th St., left on Olympic Blvd., right on 16th St., right on Colorado Ave., left on 17th St., right on Santa Monica Blvd., right on Sawtelle Blvd., left on Pico Blvd., left on Westwood Blvd., left on Olympic Blvd., right on Sawtelle Blvd., and end service at Sawtelle Blvd. and Olympic Blvd. Trips serve the Bus Hub on NB 16th St. at Colorado Ave. Trips connect with the complimentary UCLA shuttle buses on NB Westwood at Pico Blvd. (after the intersection).

To Venice (westbound): Trips start on NB Sawtelle Blvd. at Olympic Blvd. Trips serve SB 17th St. at Colorado Ave. (Bus Hub). Trips end at regular stop on SB Main St. at Venice Way. Connection to/from UCLA shuttle buses at NB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd. (across the intersection).

Route 2

To UCLA (eastbound): Trips start at SB 17 St. at Colorado Ave. (Bus Hub). Trips end on WB Wilshire Blvd. at Barrington Ave. No direct connection to UCLA shuttle buses.

To Santa Monica (westbound): Trips start on WB Wilshire Blvd. at Barrington Ave.

Trips end on SB 17th St. at Colorado Ave. (Bus Hub).

Route 3 & Rapid 3

To Downtown Santa Monica (northbound): Trips start at Hawthrone/Lennox Green Line Station (temporary stop). Trips end on EB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub). To Aviation Station Green Line (southbound): Trips start on EB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub). Trips end at Hawthrone/Lennox Green Line Station (temporary stop).

Route 5

To Century City (eastbound): Trips start on WB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub).

To Downtown Santa Monica (westbound): Trips end on WB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub).

Route 7

To Rimpau Terminal (eastbound): Trips start on EB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub).

To Downtown Santa Monica (westbound): Trips end on EB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub).

Rapid 7

To Wilshire/Western Purple Line (eastbound): Trips start on EB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub).

To Downtown Santa Monica (westbound): Trips end on EB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub).

Route 8

To UCLA (eastbound): Trips start on WB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub). Trips end on SB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd.

To Downtown Santa Monica (westbound): Trips start on SB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd. Trips end on WB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub). Connection to/from UCLA shuttle buses at NB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd. (across the intersection).

Rapid 12

To UCLA/Westwood (northbound): Trips travel via regular route; however, trips end on SB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd.

To Palms (southbound): Trips start on SB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd., then trips travel via regular route to Palms. Connection to/from UCLA shuttle buses at NB Westwood Blvd. at Pico Blvd. (across the intersection).

Route 14

To Brentwood (northbound): Trips travel via regular route to Brentwood; however, trips end on SB Bundy Dr. at Montana Ave.

To Playa Vista (southbound): Trips start on SB Bundy Dr. at Montana Ave., then travel via regular route to Playa Vista.

Route 15

To Brentwood (northbound): Trips travel via regular route to Brentwood; however, trips end on SB Barrington Ave. at Texas Ave.

To West Los Angeles (southbound): Trips start on SB Barrington Ave. at Texas Ave., then travel via regular route to West Los Angeles.

Route 18

To UCLA (eastbound): Trips start at regular stop on Via Marina at Admiralty Way. Trips serve NB 16th St. at Colorado Ave. (Bus Hub). Trips end on WB Montana Ave. at S. Gretna Green Way. No direct connection to UCLA shuttle buses.

To Marina del Rey (westbound): Trips start on WB Montana Ave. at S. Gretna Green Way. Trips serve WB Colorado Ave. at 17th St. (Bus Hub). Trips end at regular stop on Via Marina at Admiralty Way.

Submitted by BBB

Marathon road closures

On Sunday, March 18, the 2018 Los Angeles Marathon sponsored by Skechers Performance will take place. The race will begin at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will run through the neighboring cities of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before finishing in Downtown Santa Monica.

The race course will be closed to the public on March 18. Street closures will begin as early as 2 a.m., and will re-open as safety permits on a rolling basis.

Eastbound San Vicente Blvd. and parts of Ocean Ave. will close starting at midnight with most other downtown street closures happening at 6 a.m.

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will reopen the streets after the majority of the race participants have finished.

SMPD anticipates most of San Vicente Blvd. will be completely reopened by 4 p.m.

Ocean Ave. between San Vicente Blvd. and Moomat Ahiko Way will open at approximately 6 p.m. with the exception of Ocean Ave. between Washington Ave. and Wilshire Blvd., which will remain closed until 9 p.m.

Parking is expected to be very limited in the City’s public parking spaces as well as private lots that choose to open to the public that day. To make taking transit to/from Santa Monica easier on race day, Big Blue Bus and Metro will offer all transit service from a single Bus Hub at the 17th St/SMC Expo Line Station. All BBB service that operates in Santa Monica on Sunday will arrive/depart from the Bus Hub (except for Route 9, which will not be in service on race day).

Visit www.santamonica.gov/marathon to learn about street closures, bike parking, transit routes, parking, and other details about being a spectator at the LA Marathon.

For a Marathon route map and a complete list of street closures throughout Santa Monica, please visit www.santamonica.gov/marathon.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer