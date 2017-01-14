Santa Monica resident Courtney Friel is hosting her first Stay Sober & Be Sexy campaign, otherwise known as Sexy Sober Sunday next weekend.

The event, Sexy Sober Sunday is a celebration of sobriety that aims to remove the stigma of addiction and to offer assistance for anyone who is suffering from substance abuse.

Friel’s name might ring a bell because she is a television news anchor and media personality for KTLA-TV.

She joined KTLA back in 2013 after working as a New York correspondent and anchor for Fox News for six years. She also reported for CBS and ABC on shows like America’s Most Wanted, Extra, and E! News.

Sunday will be her first time hosting a sobriety event.

“I am excited to be hosting this event, especially in Santa Monica and to have my work contribute to the event means the world to me. I am so thankful they support me, and this cause,” said Friel.

Friel began drinking at the age of 15, and began to increase her alcohol consumption over the years. Friel explains she was not only a social drinker but she also consumed dangerous drugs. She admits to being addicted to prescribed drugs, and partying whenever she got the chance.

“It was Labor Day weekend in 2009 that I got an intervention from friends and my husband at the time,” said Friel. “I knew I deserved more in my life, so I went to rehab.”

Friel entered rehab at the age of twenty-nine with a sobriety date of 09/09/09. She is going on eight years of being strong and sober and ultimately wants to be an example for others. Now making her sobriety public, she has received numerous messages from people asking for advice and requests for her to share her story.

Friel’s upcoming brunch will raise money for the nonprofit organization, Shatterproof. The organization helps families who are affected by addiction and is specifically dedicated to ending the stigma of addiction.

Shatterproof is known for their daring rappelling challenge fundraiser. The Shatterproof Challenge Rappelling Series has individuals and groups rappelling down the sides of buildings across America to raise awareness and money for treatment and recovery.

Recently Friel was asked to rappel down a building.

“Of course I was scared but that is what recovery is about. It’s about being scared but still conquering the challenge,” said Friel.

Shatterproof provides families with resources for treatment and is a strong advocator for changes in policy at the federal and state level, according to their website.

“Thanks to Shatterproof’s Create Your Own Fundraisers, we are able to utilize our supporters’ creativity to help us in ending the stigma of addiction. An event like Courtney’s, is a great example of the kind of fun and energizing fundraisers our supporters create,” said Gary Mendell, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Shatterproof. “We are very grateful for her contribution to Shatterproof through hosting this event.”

Sexy, Sober Sunday will take place Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Casa Del Mar, 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica. Visit www.SexySoberSunday.com to purchase tickets.

