Week of June 25, 2018

Attached is KBUG information for the week of June 25, 2018:

Current Projects:

Street Light Modernization Program Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project Parking Structure Repair Project Bike Striping Project – Citywide Edison Language Academy Safe Routes to School Project

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of June 25, construction will be taking place throughout the project area bounded by Pico Blvd to the north, Ocean Park Blvd to the south, Lincoln Blvd to the west, and 16th St to the east. Parking on streets within the project area may temporarily be impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of June 25, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 7/31/18 During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of June 25, Parking Structures #2, #4, and #5 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Bike Striping Project – Citywide

For the week of June 25, No work will take place. Please contact Jason Hoang, PE, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Edison Language Academy Project

For the week of June 25, Construction crews will be cautioning off sidewalks at various crosswalk locations near Edison Language Academy; Effected Crosswalks include: Delaware Avenue & 22nd Street; Kansas Avenue & 27th Street; Stewart Street & Kansas Avenue. Crews will be closing half the sidewalk to begin demolition of concrete curbs, and intermittent lane closures will occur. Parking on streets near the crosswalks will be temporarily impacted. Please contact Gene Higginbotham, Project Manager at (310) 458-8729 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.