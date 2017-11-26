Week of November 27, 2017

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of November 27, construction will Construction will continue throughout the project area, which is bound by 16th Street to the east, Ocean Park Boulevard to the south, Lincoln Boulevard to the west, and Pico Boulevard to the north.

There may be sidewalk closures and temporary no parking posted throughout this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Robert Zak, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310) 458-2283.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of November 27, work will continue along the Montana Avenue corridor at 4th and 14th Streets. Concrete restoration and ramp installation will occur.

Work areas will be contained; crews will make practical efforts to minimize sound, dust, and disturbance to the neighboring community. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday, until December 1, 2017.

If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Marine Park Irrigation Retrofit Project

For the week of November 27, the contractor will continue working on the installation of electrical conduits for the irrigation system at Marine Park. Please plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible.

Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Daniel Lee, Construction Manager, (714) 730-9052.

Expo Maintenance Work – Bike Path Closures

For the week of November 27, Maintenance work for the EXPO line will continue on the Exposition Corridor bike path between Centinela Avenue and Stewart Street.

Maintenance work is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2017. Should you have any questions, please contact Exposition Construction Authority at (213) 243-5534 or Skanska Rados Joint Venture at (213) 598-8104.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of November 27, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 12/31/17.

During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday; Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Storm Drain Catch Basin Pipe Screens Project

For the week of November 27, small work areas will be coned off around catch basins that are being repaired at various locations Citywide. This work may impact traffic with slight lane closures at catch basin areas.

Please contact Public Works Inspector Michael Valentine, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 420-6829 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure #1 Repair Project

For the week of November 27, Parking Structure #1 will undergo a series of retrofits and maintenance work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits to the garage will be left open for smooth traffic flow.

Please Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.