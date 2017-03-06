Wastewater Main Replacement Project

For the week of March 6, the Contractor will begin removal and replacement of the sewer main on 9th Court between Marguerita Ave and Georgina Ave. The contractor will also continue cleaning and video inspection of the sewer main on Ocean Front Walk from Ashland Avenue to the Santa Monica Pier. During these operations, traffic control will be set up. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Tim Scheffer, Construction Manager (909) 376-0275.

Water Main Replacement Project

For the week of March 6, the contractor will begin installation of the water main on Ocean Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Pico Boulevard Street. Please expect temporary lane closures on Ocean Avenue in the southbound direction, one lane will be maintained at all times. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Mike Masengale, Berg & Assoc, Construction Manager, (424) 536-7030.

Los Amigos Park Stormwater Harvesting And Direct Use Demonstration Project

For the week of March 6, the contractor will continue work with the installation of the storm water treatment equipment and plumbing. Construction for the first phase was completed and traffic control on 5th Street was removed. Hollister Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets has been reopened to through traffic. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Scott Neumann, Construction Manager (310) 525-0683.

Berkeley Street Improvement Project

For the week of March 6, the contractor will be installing landscaping and water lines. Traffic control will be set up. Lipton Av to Stanford St; Waterline and irrigation work; lane closures for trenching, flaggers will be onsite. Should you have any questions, please contact Curtis Castle, City of Santa Monica Construction Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5048.

Citywide Sidewalk Repair Project

For the week of March 6, removal and replacement of sidewalks will occur in the area west of Lincoln Boulevard and south of Ocean Park Boulevard. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310)458-8721 ext. 5081 or Craig Wheeler, Assistant Construction Manager, (951) 522-4505.

4th Street Pedestrian Improvements

For the week of March 6, through March 31, the City’s contractor will be installing decorative tree grates with underground lighting along the east side of 4th Street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue. In addition, new landscaping and sandblasting of historic text will be installed. During these operations the easternmost northbound lane of 4th Street will be closed on this block. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Construction Manager, Zach Pollard, at (310)458-8726.

Traffic Signal At Montana Ave. And 7th St.

An older traffic signal, located at Montana Avenue and 7th Street, has reached the end of its useful life and it may intermittently go into red-flash mode. The City currently in the process of procuring a contractor to perform immediate repairs and ultimately, a full replacement. We request that users of the intersection follow all the rules of the road when encountering a flashing or inoperative traffic signal and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. Please be patient, aware of others, including pedestrians and bicyclists, and exercise caution and prudence when crossing during a red-flash situation. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Construction Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310)458-4982.