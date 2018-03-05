Street Lighting Modernization Program

No work is planned for the week of March 5. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Marine Park Irrigation Retrofit Project

For the week of March 5th, the contractor will be performing testing of the new pump equipment and restoration of the park (grading, sod, irrigation). Please plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Daniel Lee, Construction Manager, (714) 730-9052.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of March 5th, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 5/31/18 During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday; Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Storm Drain Catch Basin Pipe Screens Project

For the week of March 5, no work is planned. Please contact Jason Hoang, Public Works, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721, x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of March 5, Parking Structure #1 will be closed for maintenance and repairs. The structure will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, March 4 through 8 a.m. Monday, March 12. Parking Structure #9 will also be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits to Parking Structure #9 will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

CDBG Funded Street Lighting Installation on Stewart Street from Exposition Boulevard to Kansas Avenue

For the week of March 5, Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc. continues work on utility crossings and installation of conduit for light poles on Stewart Street. This work may temporary impact parking. Please contact Jason Hoang, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Main Street Sewer Repair Project

For the week of March 5, crews will be repairing the sewer vault on Main Street near Colorado Avenue. Work is planned for two days, Wednesday and Thursday. One lane on Main Street southbound will be closed from Colorado Avenue to Olympic Drive. North bound traffic will not be impacted.