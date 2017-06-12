Week of June 12, 2017

Transit And Parking Services Tenant Improvement (Taps Ti) Project

For the week of June 12, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel on 6/9/17, lasting until 10/15/17. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

4th Street Pedestrian Improvements

For the week of June 12, the City’s contractor will be installing sidewalk, irrigation and landscaping along the east side of 4th Street between Broadway and Colorado. The easternmost lane of 4th Street between Colorado and Broadway will be closed during the day in this time period.

Water Main Replacement Project

For the week of June 12, the contractor will continue with the installation of a new water main on Seaside Terrace between Ocean Avenue and Ocean Front Walk. Please expect temporary lane closures on Ocean Avenue in the southbound direction, one lane will be maintained at all times. Seaside Terrace between Ocean Avenue and Appian Way will be closed to traffic. On June 19-21, Ocean Avenue between Colorado Avenue and Pico Boulevard is scheduled for re-pavement. Please plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Mike Masengale, Berg & Assoc, Construction Manager, (424) 536-7030

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of June 12, construction will continue throughout the project area, which is bound by 16th Street to the east, Ocean Park Boulevard to the south, Lincoln Boulevard to the west, and Pico Boulevard to the north. There may be sidewalk closures and temporary no parking posted throughout this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5081.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of June 12, work will continue along the Montana Avenue corridor at 4th, 7th, 11th, and 14th Streets. The entire intersection hardware will be replaced, including poles, signal and pedestrian heads, controllers and underground conduit. Work includes underground utilities, curb ramp construction, traffic signal installation, and all activities necessary to implement the traffic signal improvements. Work areas will be contained; crews will make practical efforts to minimize sound, dust, and disturbance to the neighboring community. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. Work is scheduled to be completed in September 2017. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Pervious Alley Gutter Installation

For the week of June 12, Installation of pervious concrete gutter at 1400 block 9th Court (alley east of 9th Street) will take place. Full Alley Closure starting Monday, June 12 – Monday, June 19. Temporary parking permits have been issued to adjacent residences allowing parking within a 2-city block radius. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Ernie Bravo (310) 863-6774 or (310) 458-4991.