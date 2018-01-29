Street Lighting Modernization Program

No work is planned for the week of January 29, 2018. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of January 29, restoration of curb ramps will continue at 11th St and 14th St. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Marine Park Irrigation Retrofit Project

For the week of January 29, the contractor will be testing the new water main pipe on Rose Ave at Penmar Ave and at Marine Park. Please plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Daniel Lee, Construction Manager, (714) 730-9052.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of January 29, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 3/31/18 During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday; Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027.

Storm Drain Catch Basin Pipe Screens Project

For the week of January 29, no work is planned. Please contact Jason Hoang, Public Works, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721, x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of January 29, Parking Structure 9 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits to the garage will be left open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

CDBG Funded Street Lighting Installation on Stewart Street from Exposition Boulevard to Kansas Avenue

For the week of January 29, Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc. will begin potholing for utilities on Stewart Street. This work may temporary impact parking. Please contact Jason Hoang, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

One Mile Closure of One Northbound Lane of PCH

For the week of January 29, the northbound lane of PCH closest to the bluff will be closed from the California Incline to Adelaide Drive (less than one mile) from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The two other northbound lanes will remain open. Please contact the Urban Forest Supervisor, Peter Provenzale, at (310) 310-5923 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.