Week of March 26, 2018

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of March 26, construction will be taking place on 16th St between Pico Blvd and Ocean Park Blvd, 14th St between Pearl St and Ocean Park Blvd, and Maple St between 14th St and 16th St. Parking on these streets may temporarily be impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Marine Park Irrigation Retrofit Project

For the week of March 26, the contractor will continue testing of the new pump equipment and making necessary repairs. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Daniel Lee, Construction Manager, (714) 730-9052.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of March 26, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 5/31/18 During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Dan Randals at (626) 660-9122 or Sebastian FellBeck at (310) 741-2488.

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of March 26, Parking Structure #2 and Parking Structure #9 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

CDBG Funded Street Lighting Installation on Stewart Street from Exposition Boulevard to Kansas Avenue

For the week of March 26, Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc. continues work on utility crossings and installation of conduit for light poles on Stewart Street. This work may temporary impact parking. Please contact Jason Hoang, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Pennsylvania Two-Way Conversion

On Saturday, March 31, Pennsylvania Avenue between 26th Street and Stewart Street will be converted to a two-way street. A double yellow line will be installed and signs and parking meters will be adjusted to allow for traffic in both directions. The traffic signal at 26th Street will be modified to accommodate westbound traffic. Please contact Andrew Maximous, Traffic Engineering Division, (310) 458-4982 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.