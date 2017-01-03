Wastewater Main Replacement Project

For the week of January 2, 2017, the Contractor will continue with removal and replacement of the sewer main on Marguerita Place North between 1st Court and 7th Street. The contractor will also continue cleaning and video inspection of the sewer main on Ocean Front Walk from Ashland Avenue to the Santa Monica Pier. During these operations, traffic control will be set up. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Tim Scheffer, Construction Manager (909) 376-0275.

Ishihara Park (Buffer Park) Project

As part of the construction of the new Buffer Park at 2909 Exposition Blvd, ‘NO PARKING’ signs will be posted along portions of Exposition Blvd to allow for the construction of sections of new curb and gutter. In addition, the sidewalk on the eastside of Stewart St. at Exposition Blvd. and along Exposition Blvd to Dorchester Ave. will remain closed. The closure of part of the northbound bike lane on Stewart Street at the intersection of Stewart St. and Exposition Blvd will also remain in effect. Directional signage has been posted alerting pedestrians and bicyclists of the impediments caused by the construction project. For more information contact Sebastian Felbeck, Construction Manager, at (310) 434-2675.

Los Amigos Park Stormwater Harvesting And Direct Use Demonstration Project

For the week of January 2, 2017, the contractor will continue work with the installation of plumbing to restrooms, equipment pads, and restoration of baseball fields. Construction for the first phase was completed and traffic control on 5th Street was removed. Hollister Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets will remain closed to through traffic. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Scott Neumann, Construction Manager (310) 525-0683.

Berkeley Street Improvement Project

For the week of January 2, 2017, the contractor will be working on new concrete medians and bulb-outs along Berkeley Street between Lipton Avenue and Stanford Street. The work includes the installation of landscaping, water lines. Traffic control will be set up. Should you have any questions, please contact Curtis Castle, City of Santa Monica Construction Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5048.