Week of June 4, 2018

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of June 4, construction will take place throughout the project area bounded by Pico Blvd to the north, Ocean Park Blvd to the south, Lincoln Blvd to the west, and 16th St to the east. Parking on streets within the project area may be temporarily impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of June 4, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and is anticipated to affect the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 6/30/18. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of June 4, Parking Structure #2 (on 2nd Street) and Parking Structure #4 (on 2nd Street) will undergo maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Bike Striping Project – Citywide

For the week of June 4, No work will take place. Please contact Jason Hoang, PE, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Frontier Communications Fiber Optic Relocation Project

For the week of June 4, Frontier Communications will be accessing communication vaults in the Northbound Lanes of 4th Street from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. There will be intermittent northbound lane closures to allow safe access to these vaults during this time. Traffic control devices and flag personnel will be present . Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Construction Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027.

Clean Beaches Initiative Project

For the week of June 4, Southbound Appian Way at Palisades Beach Road (PCH ) will be closed from 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. for work related to the Clean Beaches Initiative Project. The entrance to Beach Parking Lot 1 north will remain open. Access to the parking lot will be from northbound Appian Way. Should you have any questions, please contact Jason Hoang, PE, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385.