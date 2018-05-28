Week of May 28

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of May 28, construction will take place throughout the project area bounded by Pico Blvd to the north, Ocean Park Blvd to the south, Lincoln Blvd to the west, and 16th St to the east. Parking on streets within the project area may temporarily be impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of May 28, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 6/30/18. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of May 28, Parking Structure #2 and Parking Structure #4 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Bike Striping Project – Citywide

For the week of May 28, no work will take place. Please contact Jason Hoang, PE, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Frontier Communications Fiber Optic Relocation Project

For the week of May 28, Frontier Communications will be accessing communication vaults in the Northbound Lanes of the 1600-1700 block of 4th Street from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. There will be intermittent northbound lane closures to allow safe access to these vaults during this time. Traffic control devices and flag personnel will be present . Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Construction Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027.