Week of May 14, 2018

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of May 14, construction will be taking place throughout the project area bounded by Pico Blvd to the north, Ocean Park Blvd to the south, Lincoln Blvd to the west, and 16th St to the east. Parking on streets within the project area may temporarily be impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of May 14, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 6/8/18 During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of May 14, Parking Structure #2 and Parking Structure #4 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Bike Striping Project – Citywide

For the week of May 14, No work will be taking place. Please contact Jason Hoang, PE, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

City Hall Utility Relocation Project

For the week of May 14, vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, eastbound and westbound on Olympic Drive between 4th Street and Main Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic and pedestrian control devices will be in place and flag personnel will be provided. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager 310-458-2205 ext. 5027.