Week of April 16

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of April 16, construction will take place in the following locations: 16th St between Pico Blvd and Ocean Park Blvd; 14th St between Pearl St and Ocean Park Blvd; Maple St, Bay St, and Grant St between 14th St and 16th St; Lincoln Ct between Pico Blvd and Pine St; Pearl Place N between 10th St and 11th St. Parking on these streets may temporarily impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Marine Park Irrigation Retrofit Project

For the week of April 16, the contractor will be working at the utility vault at Rose Ave. and Penmar Ave. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Daniel Lee, Construction Manager, (714) 730-9052.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of April 16, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and is anticipated to affect the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 5/31/18. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of April 16, Parking Structure #2 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Bike Striping Project – Citywide

For the week of April 16, Chrisp Company is laying out new bike signing and striping throughout the City. This work may temporarily impact parking. Please contact Jason Hoang, PE, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 458-8721 x5385 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

City Hall Utility Relocation Project

For the week of April 16, vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, eastbound and westbound on Olympic Drive between 4th Street and Main Street Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic and pedestrian control devices will be in place and flag personnel will be provided. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027.