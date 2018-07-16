Week of July 16, 2018

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of July 16, construction will be taking place throughout the project area bounded by Pico Blvd to the north, Ocean Park Blvd to the south, Lincoln Blvd to the west, and 16th St to the east. Parking on streets within the project area may temporarily be impacted. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of July 16, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 7/31/18. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of July 16, Parking Structures #2, #4, and #5 will be undergoing maintenance and repair work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits will remain open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Project Manager at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Edison Language Academy Project

For the week of July 16, Construction crews will be cautioning off sidewalks at various crosswalk locations near Edison Language Academy; Effected Crosswalks include: Delaware Avenue & 22nd Street; Kansas Avenue & 27th Street; Stewart Street & Kansas Avenue. Crews will be closing half the sidewalk for demolition and reconstruction concrete curbs and ramps. Intermittent lane closures will occur. Parking on streets near the crosswalks will be temporarily impacted. Please contact Brian Ochoa, Construction Manager at (310) 458-8721 Ext 5048 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

EPA Grant Funded Water Infrastructure Reliability Improvement Project

For the week of July 16, work will consist of potholing and excavations for installation of water main on 17th Street between Pearl St and Ocean Park Blvd. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Please use alternate routes whenever possible. Please contact Carlos Rosales, Construction Manager at (310) 458-8721 Ext 2620 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

La Metro public art project – “tears of Santa Monica”

For the week of July 16, construction will take place at the westerly wall of the Expo light rail station at 4th and Colorado. The project will run from the summer until the early part of fall. Intermittent easterly sidewalk and northbound 4th Street lane closures will take place. Please contact Henry Servín, at (310) 458-8291 or Leticia Ivins at LA Metro at IvinsL@metro.net with any questions/concerns regarding this project.