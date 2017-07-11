Citywide

Summer is here, which means it is time to get your play on. This July, the city wants residents to discover all the parks the city has to offer by coming out to celebrate Park and Recreation Month.

A variety of fun activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities including outdoor musical performances and movies, the How To Festival, a Lego Building Contest, Zumba and Samba classes, soccer clinics, community picnic day and much more.

The City of Santa Monica is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA), and all the ways parks and recreation has the power to transform our daily lives and wellbeing. From providing places to play, get fit and stay healthy, to fostering new relationships and forging a connection with nature, Santa Monica’s close-to-home community park and recreation facilities provide essential services and improve quality of life.

Planned activities include:

Indigo-dyed Tote with Tracy Bromwich at Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park (18+)

Wednesday, July 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., $5 (register through link or call (310) 458-2239)

Free Family Movie Night screening of Trolls at Reed Park. Wednesday, July 12, 7 – 10 p.m.

Teen Night at Santa Monica Swim Center. Friday, July 14, 6:30 – 9 p.m., $1.50 for Santa Monica youth residents, and $3 for non-residents.

Sunset Swim at Annenberg Community Beach House (ages 18+). Friday, July 14, 7 – 10 p.m., $10 adults $5 seniors (60+).

July Mayor’s Bike Ride. Saturday, July 15, 9 – 11 a.m., free (meet at Reed Park for 9 a.m. pedal off, 7 mile loop course).

Santa Monica Public Library at the Beach at Dorothy Green Park (City of Santa Monica Beach Park #1) Saturday July 15, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., free.

Indigo-dyed Tote with Tracy Bromwich at Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park (18+) Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., $10. Call (310) 458-2239 to register.

Cultivating the Expressive Body with Jeremy Hahn at Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park (18+) Saturday, July 15, 11am-1pm, $10 (register through link or call (310) 458-2239)

Family Splash Day at Santa Monica Swim Center. Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., RSVP not required, $1.50 for Santa Monica residents, $3 for non residents.

String Theory Productions at Reed Park. Saturday, July 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., free.

Gardening 101 at Ishihara Park (limited capacity, 30 min sessions begin at 9 a.m.) Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., RSVP at gardens@smgov.net

Drop-In Adult Dodgeball Night at Memorial Park Gym (ages 18+). Sunday July 16, 7 – 9 p.m., free.

Santa Monica Public Library’s Story Spinning: theme: “Opportunity” at Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park. Tuesday, July 18, 7 -8 p.m., free (register online).

BOGAFiT FiTMAT Exercise Class at Annenberg Community Beach House. Tuesday, July 18, 7:15 -8:15 p.m., free single class.

Pop Up Park Night at Clover Park. Friday, July 21, 5 – 8 p.m., free.

Weave a Wool Trivet with Tracy Bromwich at Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park. Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., $5 (register online or call 310-458-2239).

How To Fest at Reed Park. Saturday, July 22, 12 – 3 p.m., free.

Santa Monica Swim Center 15th Anniversary Celebration. Saturday, July 22, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m., free for Santa Monica residents (with proof of residency), non-resident admission includes $3 non-resident youth, $7 non-resident adults, $3.50 for non-resident seniors & students, RSVP not required.

King/Queen of The Cove Skatepark at Memorial Park (ages 6-14). Saturday, July 22, Registration begins at 1 p.m., Event hours 2 – 6 p.m., free.

Community Picnic Day at Annenberg Community Beach House. Thursday, July 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., free.

Studio Resident Tracy Bromwich Final Presentation at Camera Obscura Art Lab in Palisades Park. Saturday, July 22, 12 – 4 p.m., free (online or call 310-458-2239).

A Capella Picnic at Reed Park. Saturday, July 29, 3 – 7 p.m., free.

The City of Santa Monica wants you to participate in enjoying and celebrating our parks in July by participating in a photo contest. Community members who share a photo of their favorite park, park amenity or park activity using the hashtag #SaMoParks. A weekly winner will be chosen based on the most likes received and winners announced on the following Monday with prizes to be awarded. In addition, an overall winner will be chosen from the weekly winner submittals.

For more information, contact the Community Recreation Office at (310) 458-8300. To register for classes, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/santamonicarecreation.

Visit smgov.net/parksmonth for an updated list of events.