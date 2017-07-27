For nearly nine years, Mystic Journey Bookstore on Abbot Kinney has been the Los Angeles hub for crystals, spiritual books and psychic readings. Owner Jeffrey Segal has decided to expand his business to a new Mystic Journey gallery and meditation center on Lincoln Blvd. The new store will hold a grand opening on Saturday, July 29.

Segal explains the two businesses will complement each other and will continue to distinctly provide different products and services.

“Combining the first true ‘Crystal Gallery’ of its type, including a collection of rare, museum quality, large specimen quality crystals weighing up to 2000 lbs., with an elegant, expansive meditation, yoga and sound studio,” said Segal. “Mystic Journey blends the energy of crystals with the energy of mind and body work.”

The new business is a showroom for Segal’s collection of rare, museum quality, large specimen crystals.

“As much as I love owning a bookstore … for me the crystals, being so beautiful, so ancient, and so energetic, have always held a special place in my heart and in my business,” said Segal.

Mystic Journey’s current collection was sourced in Brazil and Uruguay and hand selected by Segal. People who have visited the location describe it as ‘museum like’.

The crystals range from a dozen pounds to thousands of pounds and from a foot in height to nearly seven feet, and are not available anywhere else.

“This is because I have developed a close, and personal relationship with the miners in Brazil and Uruguay and has made multiple trips to the source, including the mines themselves. To pick out, truly curate the crystals in the gallery one by one,” said Segal.

The new location will also be featuring a weekly schedule of 30+ meditation and yoga classes led by seasoned instructors from a variety of background and disciplines.

The intention for Mystic Journey’s core studio offerings is to provide a broad range of classes in diverse practices & traditions.

Segal explains Mystic Journey will offer a broad range of classes in diverse practices and traditions including, Raja Yoga, Breathwork, Sound Baths, Restoractive and Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Vedic Meditation, Qi Gong and more.

Mystic Journey’s Grand Opening celebration is free and open to the public, featuring cocktails, DJ, hors d’oeuvres, color healing photo booth, and psychic readings. Alongside the unique hand picked crystals, the event will also feature fine abstract and visionary art.

Segal explains that for people who want a truly unique experience and to see what he calls natural works of art, to visit and experience Mystic Journey.

The grand opening will be at 1702 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, and will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday July 29.

For more information visit https://www.mysticjourneybookstore.com/ .

marina@smdp.com