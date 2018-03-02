The Santa Monica Police Department has released the following statement:

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect believed to be involved in the armed jewelry store robbery that took place earlier this week at Curated Los Angeles, 1604 Montana Avenue.

The suspect is identified as Robert Art Abalov, a 32 year- old male. Abalov is approximately 5’7” tall, 145 lbs., brown short hair and brown eyes. Abalov is a Los Angeles area resident; however, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Following a preliminary investigation and evidence collected at the crime scene, SMPD Detectives have identified Abalov as the primary suspect involved in the robbery. Abalov should be considered dangerous. Do not attempt to contact him. If seen, please call 9-1-1 or call your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.

###