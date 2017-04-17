Malibu

Santa Monica resident Jen Oh was recently awarded a prestigious George Award from Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management. The George Awards, named for George L. Graziadio, Pepperdine University benefactor and Imperial Bancorp founder, recognize a select number of students, alumni, faculty, and corporate partners who exemplify integrity, stewardship, courage, and compassion, while enriching the business world through their superior skills and entrepreneurial spirit.

Officials said Jen Oh is an exceptional full-time MBA candidate with a dual concentration in Organizational Change and Dispute Resolution through Pepperdine’s Straus Institute as well as President of the Graziadio Veterans Business Society

The Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management focuses on the real-world application of MBA-level business concepts.