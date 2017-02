On January 24, at about 9 p.m.

While in the area of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue officers observed a subject cross the street mid-block between two controlled intersections. Officers spoke with the subject and asked for his identification to be issued a citation. The subject was uncooperative and unwilling to provide his information. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Lavandis Hartley, 36, from Los Angeles was issued a citation for jaywalking.