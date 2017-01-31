Locals who like to run and want to sweat for a cause can now sign up for the annual Home Run for Kids to help local homless families

The 5th Annual Home Run for Kids is a chip timed 10K, 5K and a Kiddie K run and walk held in the Brentwood neighborhood. It’s a significant fundraiser for Upward Bound House, a non-profit organization providing housing for homeless children and their families in Los Angeles.

“Upward Bound House has been in Santa Monica for 25 years and this race is ultimately to raise awareness for the homeless families in Los Angeles,” said Upward Bound House Development Associate, Reeha Shafi.

The race has had over 1,500 participants and over 30 local schools come out to participate at this community event. All proceeds raised go to the organization.

Upward Bound House’s mission is to eliminate homelessness among families with children in Los Angeles by providing housing, and supportive services.

Since 1997 the organization has helped more than 1,100 families including an estimated 2,000 children to transition from homelessness into permanent housing.

The group provides basic resources in two different programs. Family Shelter in Culver City consist of 18 units and provides short-term housing for families in crisis. The families also receive case management services focused on addressing their needs and are allowed to stay in the program for up to 150 days.

The Family Place in Santa Monica has 21 one-bedroom apartments and provides housing for families in transition to permanent housing. Usually families stay at this facility for six to eight months.

Upward Bound House takes pride in serving approximately 50 families a year and 95% of the families who graduate from the program are still in their homes a year after placement.

“Not only does this race bring awareness but it helps us with funds,” said Upward Bound House Executive Vice President, Kitty Wallace. “We are limited when it comes to funding supplies and those supplies are resources that help these families get back on their feet.”

Wallace explains that all of the proceeds raised from the Home Run for Kids race will go to providing more housing for homeless families. Along with workshops that can help, like budget management for the parents and school tutoring for the kids.

The event is open to the entire community, local businesses, schools, students, and families. The Home Run for Kids event includes a large Expo with vendors, children’s entertainment and health-centered exhibitors.

“We know people want to live a healthy lifestyle so the Expo part is really a mash up of health and nutrition. We are also thankful to have Beachbody be one of the sponsors this year as they will be at the Expo,” said Shaif.

The Expo is open from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Race starts at San Vicente Blvd & Darlington Ave. in Brentwood and ends at Avondale Ave. The 10K race begins at 7:30 a.m., the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Kiddie K Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

Online registration is open at www.HomeRunForKids.com and will also be available on race day morning of Sunday, Feb. 12.

