The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Isaac Burgess IV as the new Malibu pathway director at its May 3, regular board meeting.

This new position, approved by the school board at the same meeting, will report to Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati and will be solely focused on the needs and concerns regarding the district’s four Malibu schools. He will be involved in short and long-term planning, operations and collaborating with all stakeholders in the community.

“I am thrilled to join the Malibu community at such an exciting time for our students, staff, and families,” Burgess said. “I look forward to cultivating and fostering a collaborative environment which focuses on supporting our schools so that our students benefit from a collective focus to provide a 21st-century learning experience. I value the input and support from site leadership, teachers, staff, families, community and community leaders so that Malibu schools will continue to excel as our students are prepared and have the necessary skills to maximize their college and/or career opportunities.”

Burgess has been a Santa Monica High School house principal since August 2017. He previously served as the principal of Morningside High School in the Inglewood Unified School District. Prior to moving to California, Burgess served in the Marion County Public Schools in Florida since 1997, where he began as a teacher and ascended to assistant principal of students services, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, then principal of elementary, middle and high schools within the district.

Burgess earned a Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, from Florida A & M University and a Master of Science in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

He is a United States Army Veteran, with an Honorable Discharge, and a member of the California Association of School Administrators.

“Mr. Burgess fills the community’s interest in appointing a dedicated educational leader to serve as a liaison between the district, board of education and the Malibu community,” Dr. Drati said.

“He will be a great addition to our Malibu team and responsive to Malibu interests and concerns. We congratulate him on his new position.”

Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer