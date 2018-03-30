In advance of the moratorium on non-emergency construction lane closures between Memorial Day and Labor Day to alleviate summer-time traffic congestion, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is working to complete several projects on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

Caltrans and the City of Malibu remind residents to anticipate intermittent daytime and overnight lane closures along portions of PCH for construction activities.

The following construction projects began earlier this month, and are expected to continue until Memorial Day:

PCH at Cross Creek Road and Webb Way: There will be alternating lane closures in both directions, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o Additional work is scheduled at the intersection of Webb Way/Stuart Ranch Road and Civic Center Way beginning in mid-April, and will include lane closures on those streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

o The work is for traffic improvements that will realign PCH to accommodate turn lanes, and update traffic signals, crosswalks, curb ramps and sidewalks in the Civic Center area.

PCH at Malibu Canyon: Contractors are installing a new traffic signal pole and controller cabinet. Stop signs will be in place to allow traffic to pass through the four-way intersection of PCH and Malibu Canyon Road.

PCH east of Malibu Pier: The southbound #2 lane will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

o A new pedestrian signal is being installed on PCH by contractors working for the Malibu Beach Inn to improve safety for pedestrians crossing PCH to access the Pier and beach. This is not a city of Malibu or Caltrans project. The work was mandated by the California Coastal Commission and permitted by Caltrans.

All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

The City has requested that Caltrans conduct work requiring lane closures at night whenever possible to alleviate traffic disruptions. Some work cannot be conducted at night due to material deliveries. When necessary, the City will be sending Public Works crews out to help direct traffic, and has requested additional Sheriff’s Deputies to keep traffic flowing safely.

Motorists should use caution when driving through work zones and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Caltrans is also performing slope stabilization work during the day on both sides of PCH between Sea Vista Drive and Via Escondido Roadway. There are no lane closures, and cyclists will continue to have access through the construction zone.

Due to this work, the speed limit on PCH is 30 MPH between Meadows Court and Latigo Canyon Road. Motorists are reminded that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

The work began last summer, and is estimated to be completed in fall 2019.

Motorists can check on road closures and traffic conditions using the Caltrans QuickMap at www.quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or by downloading the free QuickMap app on Google Play or the App Store.

The City of Malibu is sending out traffic alerts about all of the projects. Alerts are also simultaneously posted on the City’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, posted on the website, and listed on the City’s phone hotline. To sign up for City traffic alerts, visit www.malibucity.org/news and scroll down to “Traffic Alerts.” To access the phone hotline, call 310-456-9982. To follow Malibu’s traffic alerts on social media, visit https://www.facebook.com/CityofMalibu/ and https://twitter.com/CityMalibu.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer