Nutrition is an area in which individuals with cancer often have many concerns. These concerns include the role of nutrition in potentially causing or preventing cancer. Media presents conflicting nutritional messages leaving patients confused about what advice to take. However, recent research has identified foods and/or supplements that may be important in the prevention of cancers as well as the reduction of recurrence. Carolyn Katzin, UCLA Integrative Specialist, discusses the foundations of healthy diets that aid in making someone’s body as healthy as possible so that individuals can make informed choices in light of changing recommendations. Beyond diet, choosing appropriate supplements can be overwhelming as well. Carolyn Katzin guides those interested in complementary approaches and nutritional supplements to choose those supplements that are most likely help maintain health or reduce disease risk. The goal of this lecture is to help patients, their family members and others interested in preventing cancer to be as well educated as possible in making sound lifestyle choices.

Carolyn Katzin, MS, CNS, MNT, has over 25 years of experience working in the field of oncology and nutrition. She spent her childhood on a farm in Kent (the “Garden of England”) and was lucky enough to enjoy fresh picked fruits and vegetables in a health-oriented family. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition at University of London’s King’s College. She received a Master of Science degree in Public Health in Nutritional Science from UCLA and completed her internship at Harbor-UCLA. Her original human research focused on the role of dietary protein in the development of a well-characterized form of retinal degeneration which introduced her to the concept of personalized and preventive health and a glimpse into the future of applicable genomics. She has been a member of the American Cancer Society National Nutrition, Physical Activity and Cancer Control Committee as well as past Chair of the California Division Board of Directors and co-Chair of California Division Board of Directors Nominating and Development Committee; Ms. Katzin is an Integrative Specialist with the Simms/Mann Center. She offers the Individual Integrative Assessment which provides patients with individual counseling on nutrition and supplements.

Event Information:

Nutrition and Cancer: A Strategic Approach – Carolyn Katzin, MS, CNS. February 7, 7 – 9:00 p.m. at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (RRMC) Auditorium, B Level, Room B130, 757 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095. Attendance is Free.

Parking Available at the Medical Plaza or Ronald Reagan Medical Center lots for $12