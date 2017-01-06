Cakes, pastries, and chocolate!

A Santa Monica chef will be participating in an annual fundraiser to help fund research into childhood cancer.

Jeffrey de Leon, Group Pastry Chef at Santa Monica Farmshop will be attending The LA Chocolate Festival and Pastry Show on Jan. 8. Otherwise known, as Indulge LA, the event will host celebrity chefs from all over the country bringing in new ways and different techniques to accomplish a heavenly tasted treat.

De Leon oversees all things pastry for the Santa Monica location as well as businesses at the commissary bakery in Culver City.

He has been in the restaurant industry for 18 years and shows nothing but passion and enthusiasm for Farmshop. De Leon specializes in Viennoiserie, laminated enriched dough, croissants, Danishes and much more.

Farmshop, located on 26th St. is an artisanal market, restaurant, and bakery focusing on working with local growers and producers in order to bring nothing but the best to the table. The bakery offers house made muffins and cookies while the market features fresh produce, locally sourced food, and much more.

“Whether it’s through the farmers, cheese makers, butchers, or bakers we try to source the best of what these craftsmen have to offer and like to showcase their efforts in our bakery,” said de Leon.

De Leon is looking forward to attending the event, and showcasing his talents. Guest attending will not only enjoy delicious treats from various chefs but their attendance will help raise funds for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

St. Baldrick’s is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. The Foundation is best known for its signature head-shaving events, where volunteers go bald to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $200 million to support lifesaving research.

“It is very important to us (chefs) to be able to contribute to our neighbors and to be a part of our community,” said de Leon. “Contributing to this cause and being part of this event is another step for us in this effort.”

St. Baldrick’s funds are granted to multiple childhood cancer research experts in the world.

“Of every dollar raised, 74% funds research to find a cure, 22% goes to fundraising (website, phones, printing, t-shirts, office space, staff, etc.) and 4% goes to administration,” said Elizabeth Ridenour, Director of Individual Giving and Donor Stewardship. “The St. Baldrick’s Foundation strives to put the most funding possible into the hands of researchers who can cure childhood cancer.”

The LA Chocolate Festival and Pastry Show will take place from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S. Olive St., Los Angeles. Tickets range from $45 – $95.

For more information visit http://www.indulgela.net/index.html .