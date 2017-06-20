On June 8, at about 4:29 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Steak & Shake Restaurant – 1445 3rd Street Promenade regarding a fraud occurring. The reporting party indicated the subject had used a stolen credit card to purchase food. Officers met with the manager who stated the subject purchased food on-line and was there to pick up the order. Shortly after the order was placed, the restaurant received a call from the victim/card owner who was in Colorado indicating he was alerted of possible fraudulent activity. The subject was also in possession of another credit card belonging to another person. Rayshaun Hawkins, 20, from Santa Monica was arrested for identity theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

