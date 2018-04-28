While the #MeToo movement focused on high-powered celebrities who used their status as a platform to raise awareness about sexual abuse, what about the many workers in this country who have also suffered abuse in the workplace, but, due to their more marginalized role in society, fighting back has been much tougher?

The book I Am Not A Tractor! reveals how immigrant Florida Farmworkers took on the fast food giants and won. By collaborating with immigrants from Mexico, Haiti and Guatemala to form the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW), these farmworkers dramatically improved their work conditions and turned the tables on one of the greatest social injustices of our time.

Beit T’Shuvah, a unique Los Angeles based treatment facility that has been fighting addiction for the past 30 years, will host an open discussion between Susan L. Marquis, Dean and Distinguished Chair of Policy Analysis of the Pardee Rand Graduate Program and author of I Am Not a Tractor!, Beit T’Shuvah Board Member Jon Esformes, CEO and operating partner of Sunripe Certified Brands, and Rabbi Mark Borovitz, Senior Rabbi at Beit T’Shuvah.

On Tuesday, May 1, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Beit T’Shuvah, 8831 Venice Blvd.

Submitted by Janet Rosenblum