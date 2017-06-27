Take the Expo line. The Expo line connects DTLA to the Pier and Santa Monica residents can board at the 17th Street/SMC or 26th Street/Bergamot Stations. Trains leave every 6 minutes until 7 p.m. then every 10-15 minutes. To save time, be sure to have $3.50 loaded on your TAP card to cover the roundtrip fare.

Ride Big Blue Bus. Big Blue Bus routes 1, 2, 3, Rapid 3, 7, Rapid 7, 9 and 18 all stop near the Pier, with stops in both directions in 4th Street between Colorado Ave and Broadway. Additionally, the Route 8 stops right in front of the pier on Ocean and Colorado. Plan your trip on Google Transit. Roundtrip is $2.50 or go cashless and download the mobile ticketing app from Token Transit.

Use a Ride Service. To reduce congestion on Ocean & Colorado, the primary ride service (Uber & Lyft) pickup location will be at the intersection of Olympic Drive and Main Street. Make your way through Tongva Park from the pier to the designated pick-up location.

Hop on a Bike or Skateboard. The City of Santa Monica will provide two free bike valets so you can check your bike or skateboard in safely. You’ll find them on the sand south of the Pier, and at the intersection of Broadway and Ocean Ave. in Palisades Park.

Cruise over on a Breeze Bike. Breeze to the show and lock your bike at one of five locations near the Pier. (Note: the bike valets will not accept Breeze Bikes).