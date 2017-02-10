Downtown

Santa Monica Public Library presents a talk on How to Be Happy with Dr. Jackson Varady, a local clinical psychologist, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Happiness has been described as “a deep sense of flourishing that arises from an exceptionally healthy mind.” Join Santa Monica psychologist Dr. Jackson Varady as he discusses science-backed, practical techniques to brighten your mood, lower stress, strengthen relationships, cultivate joy, and foster life-long happiness.

This program is free and all ages are welcome. Space is limited and on a first-arrival basis. This is an event of The Living Room …a place for adults program series. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair-accessible.