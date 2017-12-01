24 hours after a strike threat, workers and managers at Providence Saint John’s Health Center have reached a new labor agreement.

Both sides issued a statement on Nov. 29 saying a strike vote scheduled for Nov. 30 had been called off and that additional details would be released after workers approved the contract sometime next week.

About 450 workers voted to join the union in February and the union began informational pickets in October during the midst of contract negotiations.

“Providence Saint John’s Health Center and the SEIU-UHW reached a tentative agreement late Wednesday night for the hospital’s service and technical workers’ first union contract,” said a statement issued by Providence.

“Negotiations lasted less than six months and resulted in an agreement much quicker than most first contract negotiations. The bargaining unit members are expected to vote on ratifying the agreement in December on a date to be determined. Providence Saint John’s is grateful for the commitment to good faith bargaining throughout the negotiations. The new contract is fair to our caregivers and their families, and will enable the hospital to continue providing the highest level of quality care to our patients and community.”

The union had repeatedly criticized hospital ownership for staffing levels during its protests but no details were provided over the terms of the contract this week.

“The strike vote scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30 at St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica has been called off due to a tentative agreement on a new contract reached by the parties,” said Sean Wherley, Media Relations for SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West. “Employees will vote on the agreement next week and details will be released after that.”

