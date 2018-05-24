This Spring, HOOLIGAN Theatre Company is proud to present Stephen Adly Guirgis’ hit play; The Last Days of Judas Iscariot . HOOLIGAN will close its thirteenth season in the nebulous obscurity of purgatory reexamining the circumstances surrounding the New Testament’s most reviled sinner—Judas Iscariot. The show will run from June 1 to June 3 in UCLA’s Jan Popper Theater.

Based on the plight of Judas Iscariot, one of the twelve original apostles of Jesus Christ, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot follows Judas through his tumultuous court case to his ultimate fate. Guirgis capitalizes on the time-bending setting by including testimonies from a multitude of familiar historical figures, such as Sigmund Freud, Mother Teresa, and even Satan.

“We chose The Last Days of Judas Iscariot to be a part of our “Empowerment” season because through the story of Judas, we hope to encourage our audiences to see all sides of every story, and empower them to see the value of forgiveness,” HOOLIGAN’s executive producers Kiara Bryant and Amanda Faucher said. “This show is unusually dark and gritty with a hint of humor, and our actors have risen to the challenge posed to them by the director and playwright.”

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot will run from June 1st to June 3rd in Jan Popper Theater, UCLA.

Tickets are available through the UCLA Central Ticket Office at (310)-825-2101 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. General admission is $20, groups of 6 or more are $16, non-UCLA students with ID are $10, UCLA Alumni, Faculty and Staff tickets are $15, and UCLA students enter free. Student tickets will be limited to one free ticket per Bruincard.

HOOLIGAN Theatre Company is an entirely student run, non-profit theatre company at UCLA.

Founded in 2006, HOOLIGAN provides a professional, educational theatre experience to students of all majors. Past sold-out performances include Rent, The Wedding Singer, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Legally Blonde the Musical, and Fiddler on the Roof. In addition, HOOLIGAN operates an ArtsE department, through which UCLA students teach theater in local middle and high schools. Because of its vast opportunities and community-based mentality, HOOLIGAN prides itself in the far-reaching effects it has on people’s lives. For more information or to get involved, visit our website at www.hooligantheatre.org .

Submitted by Becca Kefer