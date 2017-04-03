On March 21, at about 6:07 p.m.

While patrolling the 200 block of Broadway, officers saw a subject pushing a shopping cart in violation of a municipal code. The cart contained personal belongings and officers detained the subject to issue her a citation. The subject was uncooperative and did not provide any identifiable information. The subject became upset and walked away as she pushed her shopping cart. Officer were able to take her into custody at 2nd Street and Broadway. The subject was transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Dorothy Joe Gilbert, 54, homeless, was arrested for appropriation of lost property and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $10,000.