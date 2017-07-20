On July 4, at about 9:23 p.m.

While seated in a marked police vehicle in the 200 block of Arizona Avenue, the officers’ attention was drawn to a subject yelling for unknown reasons. The subject ran towards the driver’s side of the officers’ vehicle. As the subject was near the vehicle, he reached in and grabbed an officer’s arm. The officer forced his way out of the car causing the subject to fall into the street. After the officers exited the vehicle, a small struggle ensued. The officers were able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Brian Christopher Dibucci, 48, homeless, was arrested for resisting/delaying an officer with force or violence. Bail was set at $25,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.