On June 7, at about 9:30 a.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service to the rear of 828 Pico Blvd regarding a subject who was sleeping behind the business. Officers located the subject to the rear of the business and the subject consented to a search of his property. While searching his property, officers located a bank card belonging to another person. The subject indicated he found it several weeks ago but did not attempt to return it. Cristian Shane Serrano, 19, homeless, was arrested for appropriation of lost property. Bail was set at $500.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law