On July 12, 2017 at about 8:32 p.m.

While patrolling in the area of 100 block of Colorado Blvd, officers observed a subject sleeping on a bench. The subject also had numerous personal items spread out amongst the surrounding benches. Officers determined the subject was in violation of the public camping ordinance. Officers attempted to identify the subject; however, he was not cooperative and provided several different names. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Travis Dwayne Conish, 35, homeless was arrested for camping in public, and giving false identification to a police officer. Bail was set at $5,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.