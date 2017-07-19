On July 5, 2017 at about 9:16 a.m.

While patrolling the 1600 block of 5th Street- at the I-10 Freeway off ramp- an officer observed a subject walking across the street in an area with posted signs indicating “No crossing”. An officer attempted to get the subject to stop. The subject ignored the officer and walked away. The officer was able to stop the subject after a short distance. Officers located a wallet with various personal items belonging to another in his possession. The subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a municipal code violation. The suspect was placed under arrest. Galindo Cervando Fernandez, 26, homeless was arrested for appropriation of lost property; resisting an officer and failure to obey posted sign; and Santa Monica warrant. Bail was set at $ 11,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.