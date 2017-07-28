On July 18, 2017 at about 9:25 p.m.

Officers observed two bicyclists riding westbound in the 100 block of Colorado Ave and in violation of a Santa Monica municipal code section. Officers detained both subjects, and immediately learned that one was on felony probation for burglary. The other subject had his stun gun, pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, bolt cutters, a grinder, needle-nose pliers, wire-cutters and a crescent wrench, all typically used as burglary tools. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the jail. Officers later learned that one of the bicycles was stolen earlier that same day in front of City Hall. Officers contacted the owner, who later came to retrieve their bicycle after it was processed.

Jon Michael Nicolas, 36, homeless was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of stun gun, possession of paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and riding on the sidewalk. Bail was set at $20,000.

Cory Lee Johnson, 34, homeless was arrested for riding on the sidewalk, and no front headlight. Bail was set at $500. Subject was cited out.

