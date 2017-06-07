On May 24, at about 2:33 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Colorado Blvd regarding an assault with a deadly weapon occurring. Officers arrived and saw a male subject holding a metal pipe. Officers ordered the subject to drop the pipe; however, the subject did not comply. After numerous verbal commands, the suspect eventually complied with officers. A search of the subject led to recovery of a knife in the locked position concealed in his pant pocket. According to witnesses, the subject was in a verbal argument with the victim. The argument escalated after some time and the suspect began swinging a metal pole at the victim multiple times. The victim was not struck by the pole. The suspect was taken into custody.

Ronald Willis, 52, homeless, was arrested for carrying a concealed dagger and a parole violation. He was denied bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.