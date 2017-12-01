Santa Monica’s holiday season is in full swing this week with tree lightings and holiday walks kicking off the festivities.

Downtown, Main Street and Montana Ave and Pico all have holiday activities in the coming weeks.

DOWNTOWN

Santa’s Breakfast

Dec. 2, 9 -11 a.m. at Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica Place will host the annual Santa Breakfast event in the Food Court. Families and children of all ages will enjoy crafts, games, music, light breakfast bites and an appearance by Santa. Admission is $5 per child. Adults and children ages 2 and under are free to attend.

Holiday Kids Club

Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Santa Monica Place

Join Mrs. Claus at the Holiday Kid’s Club at Santa Monica Place Food Court. Kids will enjoy storytelling, music, games and other fun surprises.

Menorah Lightings

Dec. 12 – Dec. 19, Sundown at Third Street Promenade

Join local synagogues and community groups as their members celebrate the Festival of Lights this Hanukkah season. Lighting the menorah will begin shortly after sundown each evening. Mayor Ted Winterer is expected to participate on the 5th night (Dec. 16). Shalom!

MONTANA AVE

Montana merchants will host their annual Holiday Walk on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 – 9 p.m.

MAIN STREET

Main Street’s tree lightings and parade will be held on Dec. 2 from 5 – 9 p.m.

The street actually hosts two tree lighting with a short parade between the two.

The first will be at the California Heritage Museum (2616 Main Street) at 6 p.m. After Santa helps light the more traditional tree, he will lead revelers on a brief walk to the world famous Shopping Cart Tree at the Edgemar Center (2437 Main Street). Following the tree lightings, merchants will be open for holiday sales with roving music along the street.

Merchants will also decorate their storefronts and windows to compete in the annual holiday decorating contest. This year’s categories include best restaurant holiday display, best retail holiday display and peoples’ choice via Instagram. Hashtag #MainStreetSMHoliday to help your favorite business win.

PICO

Tree of Life/Holiday Open House

On Friday, Dec. 1, Woodlawn staff extends an invitation to the community to ring in the holiday season at their facility as well as honor departed loved ones. Decorate their Tree of Life, located in the Mausoleum lobby, with ornaments provided by the Cemetery that can be personalized in memory of loved ones and placed on the tree.

This annual event also features live holiday music performances by the John Adams Middle School Choir, photos with Santa, light refreshments, a photography exhibit by Santa Monica College Photography Department students and more. It also kicks off their annual toy donation drive for the Toys for Tots Foundation, so bring your toy donations. This event is free. 4 – 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery & Mausoleum, 1847 14th St.

On Saturday, December 9, there will be a Trio of Holiday Celebration at Virginia Ave. Park from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. followed by the Pico Holiday Walk from 1 – 4 p.m.

The Holiday Trio event is a celebration of Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa – three holidays featuring foods, music, library readings and crafts. Along with Buy Local Holiday Shopping Ideas from the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Pico Boulevard merchants and Buy Local Santa Monica. There will be a grab bag of giveaways to stores plus photos with Santa.

Locals can then join the merchants on Pico Blvd. for a Holiday Walk. Catch the Free Ride shuttle up and down Pico all afternoon, enjoy the entertainment, festive window displays and holiday shopping.