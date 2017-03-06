The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) is seeking help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that critically injured a man early Sunday morning.

According to SMPD, officers responded to the 2400 block of Neilson Way at about 1:50 a.m. for a report of a man lying in the roadway. The stretch of road is bordered by a parking lot and homes.

The victim was found with significant head trauma and transported to a local hospital by the Santa Monica Fire Department. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition and additional information about his condition was unavailable at press time.

Major Accident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and located debris consistent with a possible 2012-2016 Toyota Camry, silver in color and 4-door. Officers said the vehicle might have substantial damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side. While investigators have some evidence regarding the kind of car, they have no information regarding its driver or possible passengers and anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators.

“Other than the individuals who saw (the victim) lying on the ground after the fact, we really don’t have much information at this point,” said Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said hit-and-run accidents occur within the city but it’s rare for drivers to leave the scene of such a severe crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer S. Pace at (310) 458-8993; Investigator J. Olson at (310) 458-8954 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.

