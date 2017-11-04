Help Westside Food Bank Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Struggling Families

There’s still time to help Westside Food Bank provide local families in need a holiday meal with all the trimmings.

Your monetary contributions fund the bulk purchase of food at the best available wholesale prices. That’s how we stretch every dollar to translate into five pounds of nutritious food.

Visit wsfb.org to make your donation today, and help us provide thousands of local families in need with holiday meals.

We also accept donations of frozen turkeys and other items Monday – Friday, 9am to 5pm. 1710 22nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404