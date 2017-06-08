SMO

Helicopters to be displayed at Santa Monica Airport

Public service and medical evacuation helicopters as well as news gathering helicopters will be on display at Santa Monica Airport Saturday morning June 10 starting at 10 a.m. and going until noon.

The public is invited. The location is Atlantic Aviation, 2828 Donald Douglas Loop N, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Phone: (310) 396-6770.

The crews will be on hand to talk with all interested visitors. Children accompanied by adults as well as all local residents are welcomed.

Current plans call for participation by aircraft from Los Angeles Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, as well as Mercy Air (Medevac) and Welk Air (Electronic News Gathering).

Additionally, there will be an aerial cinematography helicopter used to make movies. And there will be a few private helicopters on display. www.santamonicaairport.info or www.facebook.com/SantaMonicaAirportAssociation for more information.