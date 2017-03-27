On March 14, at about 9:16 p.m.

Officers responded to the Apple Store – 1415 3rd Street Promenade in regards to a theft suspect in custody. Officers determined the suspect entered the store and was monitored by Loss Prevention Staff. The suspect selected a pair of headphones from the sales display case and began using them. He placed them around his neck, walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise and was detained outside the store. The headphones (valued at $300) were recovered and the store was desirous of prosecution. When officers searched the suspect, several Xanax pills were recovered.

Christopher Aguilar, 18, from Los Angeles was arrested for petty theft and possession of drugs without a prescription.