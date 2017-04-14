On April 6, 2017 at about 3:50 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Clover Park – 2600 Ocean Park Blvd – regarding the brandishing of a weapon. Officers met with the victim who said he was in the parking lot sitting in his car getting some rest when the suspect rode by on a skateboard and unprovoked began to yell racial slurs at the victim. The victim exited his car and took the suspect’s photograph with his cell phone. The suspect became more upset and began walking towards the victim in an aggressive manner with his skateboard over his shoulder. The victim feared the suspect was going to hit him with the skateboard and displayed a knife. The suspect backed away and the victim got into his car and drove off. As he drove away, the suspect threw his skateboard towards the trunk of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained approximately $2000 in damage. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Henry Lee, 29, from Van Nuys, was arrested for vandalism and a Hate Crime. Bail was set at $20,000.

