On January 12, at about 7:32 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Victoria’s Secret -1211 3rd Street Promenade regarding a grand theft. Officer met with store’s employees and learned the suspect entered the store carrying a large shopping bag. The suspect exited the store causing the anti-theft security alarm to activate. Employees reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect place several items of merchandise in his bag. The suspect fled the location. Later that evening at 8:07 p.m., the suspect returned to the store. As officers were responding, the suspect left the store and walked into Parking Structure #4 – 1321 2nd Street. The suspect was located and detained for an investigation. Officers discovered a vehicle belonging to the suspect. Stolen merchandise from Victoria’s Secret and other retail outlets was discovered.

Rodrigo Gomez, 35, from Tarzana, was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.