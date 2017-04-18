On April 2, at about 8:43 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 700 block of Pico Blvd. an officer observed a vehicle traveling westbound with an equipment violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and as the officer approached the vehicle, he was advised by Dispatch that the vehicle was reported stolen out of LAPD earlier in the day. Additional officers responded to assist. The suspect/driver complied with all commands and was taken into custody without incident. Ocasis Ku, 23, from Los Angeles, was arrested for grand theft auto. Bail was set at $ 20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.