The Santa Monica Public Library will welcome back local theater company, Santa Monica Rep, for a reading of the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage on Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium.

The partnership between Santa Monica Public Library and Santa Monica Rep theater company now spans seven years and almost 30 performances. This month, the Rep kicks off their 2018 series of readings with Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award winning, dark comedy God of Carnage, the story of two couples meeting to discuss a playground incident involving their young sons. Sarah Gurfield will direct this live reading.

This program is free and open to all ages. The seating will be first come, first served and the library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, 7, R7, R10 and 18. Additional bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 also drop off near the library, and the Metro Expo line stops a short walking distance away.